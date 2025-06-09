No place for ethnic fear, says PM

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fears of ethnic exclusion in business remain a concern but Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has assured all communities they are safe and free to pursue commerce under the Coalition Government.

Speaking at the opening of the $6 million George Shiu Raj Complex in Rakiraki, he dismissed concerns about a resurgence of iTaukei nationalism and said there is nothing for any community to fear.

He stressed that Fiji belongs to everyone who calls it home.

“I want to assure all ethnic groups in Fiji that we will look after your interests. You do not have anything to worry about.”

Rabuka highlighted cooperation as key to national unity and economic growth.

He pointed to Ra businessman George Shiu Raj as an example of what can be achieved through trust and partnership.

He added that the new complex will boost economic activity, create jobs, and support regional development

The George Shiu Raj Complex in Nalawa houses several businesses and is expected to strengthen local livelihoods.

The Prime Minister said it would also help build a more resilient national economy.

