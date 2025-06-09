No place for claims without proof: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji’s democracy is strengthened not by accusations alone, but by evidence, due processes and respect for the rule of law.

Rabuka stresses that where concerns arise, they must be addressed through proper legal institutional processes.

He made the comments in his right of reply in parliament on Friday, after some members expressed concern about governance, institutional credibility and transparency.

“Members and the people of Fiji, the Government remains committed to strengthening accountability mechanisms, ensuring transparent decision making and respecting the independence of key institutions.”

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Rabuka further stated that through the ongoing Civil Service Reform Programmes, the Government is strengthening professionalism, performance evaluation and accountability within the public service.

He states that these reforms are designed to ensure that the civil service remains competent, impartial and focused on service delivery for all the people of Fiji.

The Prime Minister states that policies are being strengthened to ensure that public servants, including teachers, healthcare workers and frontline officers, can carry out their responsibilities in a safe and respectful working environment.

“Where allegations of misconduct arise within the public institutions, the Government supports independent investigations conducted through the proper legal institutional frameworks.

Rabuka adds that accountability must always be guided by due processes and the rule of law.

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