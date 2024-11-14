No migration, says Tuvalu minister

The Tuvalu government is discouraging its people from migrating despite rising sea levels threatening the vulnerable Pacific island state.

Speaking to FBC News in Baku Azerbaijan, Climate Change and Environment Minister, Dr Maina Talia said the move would be difficult for developed nations to understand.

“In terms of mobility, our government’s stand on climate mobility is to discourage our people from moving across,” he said.

“So we are doing whatever is possible for us to do in order to keep our people at home and just respond to their needs.

“That is very important. But we are not encouraging our communities to relocate

“Our attachment to the land is very important, the vanua, the fanua, that’s something the western countries don’t understand.

“When they talk about relocation and climate mobility, for them it’s a climate solution – we just need to get up and go.

“’But for us in the Pacific, it’s difficult.

“Our life is totally attached to the land and the sea.

“So we cannot just get up and go or move because it’s to do with spirituality, it’s to do with our cultural heritage, it’s to do with our cultural values.”