No Fijians harmed in Middle East conflict

[Photo: FILE]

All Fijian nationals in the Middle East, including members of the Fijian diaspora, Embassy staff, and Fijian peacekeepers deployed in the region, remain safe.

This has been confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

The Ministry, in a statement this afternoon, stated that they have not received any reports of Fijian nationals being harmed or injured as a result of the current conflict.

Fiji’s Embassies in Abu Dhabi and Jerusalem remain in regular contact with local authorities and members of the Fijian community, and continue to provide consular assistance where required in close collaboration with the Ministry of Immigration and other relevant authorities.

Article continues after advertisement

Given the rapidly evolving security environment, the Ministry advises Fijian nationals to exercise a high degree of caution regarding travel to the Middle East region.

Fijians are strongly advised not to travel to the following countries due to ongoing armed conflict, missile and drone attacks, or severe security risks: Bahrain, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Iran, Israel, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.

The Ministry says Fijians should reconsider non-essential travel and exercise caution when travelling to or transiting through the following countries due to regional security tensions and aviation disruptions: Jordan, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary.

The security situation remains volatile and unpredictable, with ongoing missile and drone incidents reported in several parts of the region and continued disruptions to airspace and international travel routes.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.