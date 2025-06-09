No decision yet on school reopening

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Education is yet to confirm whether schools will reopen tomorrow.

Senior education officials have told FBC News that discussions are ongoing as severe weather continues to affect parts of the country.

Adverse weather conditions nationwide led to school closures today.

Meanwhile, a flash flood warning remains in force for the whole of Viti Levu, while Vanua Levu is under a flash flood alert, according to the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi.

In its Special Weather Bulletin issued at 3pm today, the weather office said an active trough of low pressure, accompanied by heavy rain bands and strong northwesterly winds, continues to affect the country.

Authorities warn that flash flooding and possible riverine flooding are expected, with impacts likely in drains, small streams, Irish crossings, low-water bridges, roads and properties in low-lying areas.

The warning is based on data from the Fiji Flash Flood Guidance System, rainfall forecast models and weather radar.

Tomorrow, conditions are expected to improve slightly, with cloudy skies and showers in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon across the country.

A strong wind warning remains in force for all Fiji waters.

Winds are expected to ease slightly from tomorrow, but seas will remain moderate to rough, with poor visibility during heavy rain and thunderstorms.

