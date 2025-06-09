NFA seeks boundary expansion to bridge fire coverage gap

The National Fire Authority is seeking a nationwide expansion of municipal boundaries to address increasing fire incidents outside towns and cities.

Acting Chief Executive Joel Israel told the Standing Committee on Social Affairs that while the NFA is legally mandated to operate only within municipal areas, it is already responding to fires in villages, settlements, and rural communities.

He says the growing number of incidents outside municipal boundaries has highlighted gaps in fire coverage and outdated policies.

“You look at across the table, you can notice the hike in the fire occurrences outside of the boundary because of many reasons that are related to policy, and also where majority of the policies are not enforced.”

Israel confirms that a Cabinet paper is being prepared to extend municipal boundaries nationwide, allowing the NFA’s legal mandate to align with the services it is currently providing.

NFA Manager Finance Sen Jeet says the authority is also seeking an increased budget to ensure the sustainability of expanded fire services.

“But those Cabinet papers will be presented to bring in sustainability for NFA to provide the services as mentioned.”

With 21 fire stations, 54 fire appliances, and 669 career firefighters nationwide, the NFA says legislative and funding support will be crucial to meeting the growing fire safety needs of communities across the country.

