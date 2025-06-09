Newborn discovered in hostel washroom

A newborn baby was discovered yesterday inside a washroom at a tertiary institution hostel in Lautoka.

A student made the discovery yesterday morning after hearing a baby crying.

The newborn was found inside a sanitary bin.

Article continues after advertisement

With the help of hostel staff, the baby was retrieved and quickly taken to Lautoka Aspen Hospital, where he remains admitted in good health.

An investigation is now underway.

Investigators are conducting inquiries to ascertain the identity of the baby’s mother.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Western Division Command Centre on 9905 457.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.