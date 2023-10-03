New Supreme High Court Judge appointed

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji’s judiciary has welcomed another addition to its ranks following the swearing in of Supreme High Court Judge the Sir William Young at the State House today.

Sir Young was sworn in President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere in the presence of Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo, Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu and Solicitor-General Ropate Green.

Prior to this appointment, Sir Young was Judge of the Supreme Court in 2010 in New Zealand, before retiring in April 2022.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 1991, to the High Court in 1997 and to the Court of Appeal in 2004, becoming President of the latter Court in 2006.

He now sits when required as an Acting-Judge of the Supreme Court, has sat on the Court of Appeal of Seychelles and also serves on the Court of Appeal of Samoa.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Furthermore, he chaired the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the 15 March 2019 terrorist attack on Christchurch masjidain.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He is an honorary Bencher of the Middle Temple, an honorary Fellow of Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge and the Colonel-Commandant of the New Zealand Army Legal Service and holds an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Canterbury.