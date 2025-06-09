New research reveals low trust in official information sources

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

A new BBC Media Action study has revealed that only a small fraction of Fijians rely on or trust information from official sources.

The survey of more than 1,000 Fijians found that seven percent turn to local authorities or government officials for information, and only five percent trust the information they receive from them.

The research also confirmed that the cost of living and supporting family remain the most pressing issues for people across the country.

Smartphone use continues to dominate media landscape, with 66 percent of respondents online for at least an hour daily and more than a third using their phones for three hours or more.

Thirty-four percent spend over $30 a month on mobile use, highlighting the growing reliance on mobile connectivity.

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya was briefed on these findings during a presentation by BBC Media Action yesterday.

The team was accompanied by British High Commissioner to Fiji Kanbar Hossein-Bor.

Tabuya says the data provides a critical evidence base at a time when similar up-to-date research is lacking.

She acknowledged the low trust in official information as a serious concern and affirmed that Government will work to rebuild confidence and strengthen its communication platforms.

Tabuya also thanked BBC Media Action for its work and expressed interest in continued collaboration with the UK High Commission, particularly in training and capacity building.

