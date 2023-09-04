New police recruits to assist in policing

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

New police Recruits have been reminded to remain humble and to know that their uniform should be used for good at all times, as it represents power and authority.

220 police recruits have been inducted into Batch 66 of Basic Recruits Course Training at the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova.

These recruits were selected through an open recruitment drive and absorbed by police constables and ten officers from the Tuvalu police service.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew, who also celebrated his 34 years of service, urged the recruits that policing was a profession that required unwavering commitment and dedication.

The Acting Commissioner reiterated the need to respect and maintain the integrity of the policing profession.



He also states that everyone here is here to serve everyone equally, without prejudice or favour.

Fong also says that the recruits should always remain humble and keep the core values of policing with the firm understanding that they are accountable for all their actions.

The BRC training for Batch 66 is expected to end in mid-December.