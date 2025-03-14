New parenting app aims to protect children

Five in six Fijian children have suffered abuse.

In response, the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection is taking proactive steps to address the crisis.

This includes the development of a parenting app aimed at helping parents navigate sensitive discussions with their children.

Minister Sashi Kiran highlighted the initiative during a Parliamentary debate on the Cinematographic Film Amendment Bill, which was passed yesterday.

She raised concerns over the increasing exposure of children to inappropriate and adult-rated content, particularly through digital platforms.

“Our ministry is working on developing parenting apps for children, so we can prepare parents to be able to know how to work with their children on some of the positive parenting.”

According to Kiran, this early exposure has contributed to a worrying trend where children are engaging in harmful behaviors, including sexually abusing other children.

The Ministry is also prioritizing counseling and therapy for affected children, acknowledging that many victims have not received the necessary psychological support.

Kiran noted that without intervention, abused children may repeat these behaviors on others.

To address this, the Ministry has trained 20 counselors, with an additional 15 currently undergoing training.

These therapists use sports, art, and music as tools to help children heal from their trauma.

The parenting app is part of a broader strategy to equip families with the knowledge and resources needed to safeguard children from harmful content and prevent abuse.

