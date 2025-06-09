New measures reduce traffic time by 40 percent

Source: [file photo]

Significant improvements have been recorded in travel time and traffic flow following a series of trial measures introduced along the congested Suva-Nausori corridor earlier this year.

The trial was launched in March by the Land Transport Authority and coordinated with the Fiji Roads Authority, police, and other agencies.

Assistant Minister for Transport Naisa Tuinaceva says the trial targeted twelve high-traffic points with interventions such as new slip lanes, restrictions on right turns, and enhanced traffic signal management.

Tuinaceva says they focused on optimizing light control, with police officers actively managing the signals to improve traffic movement.

“One of the blockages here was the lights. When the light turned right, it stopped. We have two lanes, in and out. But with the lights, it stopped the whole traffic from flowing. So that was the main trial area we started.”

Tuinaceva says the results from the trial have been encouraging adding that morning peak travel times between Suva and Nausori has reduced to approximately 40 to 50 minutes in recent weeks.

“When we talk about the Suva-Nausori corridor from half past six in the morning to eight, you know, the traveling time was, you know, we were reaching about one hour, 20 minutes just from Suva-Nausori to Suva. That has been reduced.”

Phase one of the Suva–Nausori traffic trial is complete, with permanent changes underway— including concrete barriers on Ratu Mara Road to block right turns into Ono Street, easing traffic from Suva, Samabula, and Nausori.

