New investment to fuel over $250M growth

Over $250 million will be injected into the economy with the establishment of the new Hilton Garden Inn Suva.

This is part of Carpenters Properties Limited’s investment portfolio, which includes two hotels and an apartment building at Suva’s Foreshore, with works carried out in three phases.

The first hotel, valued at $75 million, will open in August next year.

Head of Australasia at Hilton Asia Pacific, Paul Hutton, says they will continue to expand their portfolio in the region.

“The hallmarks of the Hilton Garden Inn experience are a relaxed and informal ambience, coupled with a strong service culture. The award-winning Hilton Garden Inn brand offers business and leisure guests upscale, affordable accommodations, and modern amenities for an experience that is simply on another level.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad says such investments are crucial for the economy.

“We talk about private sector participation in the economy, which is what we call one of the key factors in building economic resilience. We have made notable progress in providing a conducive ecosystem for both domestic and foreign private-sector investment.”

Prasad also emphasizes the importance of building investor confidence.