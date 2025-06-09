New data reveals climate twist

[file photo]

Forestry absorption has eased some of Fiji’s carbon footprint, however, the reliance on imported fossil fuels for transport and electricity means emissions cuts need to be accelerated in the next decade.

This, according to the inaugural Fiji Bureau of Statistics data on climate change indicators which reveals mixed progress in the country’s push to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Data shows Fiji’s net greenhouse gas emissions climbed from 1,274 tons of CO₂ in 1994 to a peak of 2,993 tons in 2015, before easing to 2,315 tons in 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

The decline was driven largely by forestry and land use, which absorbed nearly 37 percent of total emissions that year.

The energy sector remains Fiji’s biggest challenge, accounting for more than 91 percent of emissions in 2019, followed by agriculture (22.9 percent), waste (16.5 percent) and industrial activity (5.7 percent). Per-capita emissions also fell from 3.38 kilograms in 2015 to 2.61 kilograms in 2019.

According to the Bureau, the figures will help track progress under the Climate Change Act 2021 and Fiji’s Low Emissions Development Strategy, both of which commit the country to carbon neutrality by mid-century.

Climate experts note the data outlines both achievements and risks.

Fiji contributes only a fraction of global greenhouse gases, yet faces disproportionate climate impacts from stronger cyclones to rising seas.

The government hopes the new indicators will strengthen domestic policy decisions while bolstering its case for climate finance on the international stage.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.