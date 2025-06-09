New bridge alone won’t solve Labasa traffic: Council

[Photo: FILE]

The proposed new bridge in Labasa will not completely solve the town’s growing traffic congestion, with authorities saying other changes within the town must also be considered.

Labasa Special Administrator Chair Paul Jaduram says while the new bridge project is an important development, additional plans are being explored to improve traffic flow.

He says the Labasa Town Council is looking at relocating the current fish market across the river and establishing a new bus terminal on the other side he says these changes will create more space for the wider bridge construction and help ease congestion in town.

This will include buses travelling from Wainikoro, Nadogo, Qaranivai, Bulileka and Vunivau to disembark passengers near the Fiji Sugar Corporation area instead of entering the busy town area.

“It will still remain a two-lane bridge, not four lanes, but the lanes will be much wider. Currently, the lanes on the bridge are very narrow. While the wider bridge may not completely ease traffic congestion, the council is also looking at other possible options.”

Jaduram says business stakeholders in Labasa have also proposed the construction of two additional bridges along the Labasa River.

One proposal includes a temporary alternative bridge near Naqai Village to allow public access while construction on the main bridge takes place.

Another proposed bridge would connect the Long Bay area to help distribute traffic flow across the town.

Meanwhile, traffic congestion in Labasa continues as residents await the construction of the new bridge, which is expected to begin next year.

