New board set to regulate all engineers

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport has established the Engineers’ Registration Board to regulate engineers.

Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport Permanent Secretary Paula Baleilevuka says the Board, created under the Engineers’ Registration Act 1976, requires all practicing engineers to be registered.

He adds this step strengthens professional standards, public safety and accountability.

The eight-member Board held its first meeting on 5 December 2025 to address administrative and management matters before starting the registration process.

Baleilevuka said public consultations would be held to ensure transparency and stakeholder engagement.

The Ministry says registrations are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026, after the Board completes its preparations and consultations.

Baleilevuka adds the Ministry is committed to upholding infrastructure standards and promoting professional excellence across Fiji.

The Engineers’ Registration Board is a key step in ensuring only qualified professionals practise and in boosting public confidence in engineering projects.

