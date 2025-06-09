NEC platform links job seekers with local employers

A new employment platform linking job seekers directly with local employers is being hailed as a major step forward in addressing unemployment and skills mismatch.

The initiative, managed by the National Employment Centre, aims to match people with jobs that suit their qualifications, skills, and experience, ensuring more meaningful and sustainable employment.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says the platform creates better outcomes for both job seekers and employers.

“Any initiative of this nature is going to make things easier both for job seekers and employers so that’s the whole purpose of it to try to bring together on one platform job seekers and employers”.

Singh says the initiative goes beyond filling vacancies, focusing instead on dignity, confidence, and long-term career development.

“We are sure this will work very well because as we speak we have employers coming to us and asking us how they can source people with particular skills and we also have workers coming to us seeking assistance as job seekers.”

The private sector has welcomed the move, saying it addresses long-standing recruitment challenges faced by employers.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive says the platform will strengthen productivity and workforce development.

“One of the major gaps in the country right now is the lack of labour market information and this platform is going to provide real time labour market information in terms of how many people are seeking jobs, what are their qualifications, what are their experience and eventually this will help employers access their data base and then also select workers who are looking for jobs and absorb them into the industry.”

For job seekers, the initiative offers more than just employment. It provides a pathway to opportunity, stability, and renewed hope that their skills will be recognised.

