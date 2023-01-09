Remain vigilant: Fiji Met Service

[Source: Fiji Met Service/ Facebook]

The Fiji Meteorological Service is urging members of the public to remain vigilant as we are still in the cyclone season.

The statement comes after a tropical cyclone, TC Hale, was monitored in the region over the weekend.

According to the Nadi Weather Office, TC Hale posed no direct threat to the Fiji group as it tracked southeastward away from the country yesterday afternoon.

However, the weather office says a low-pressure system is anticipated to affect the country this coming weekend, with showers expected throughout the week.

The Fiji Met Service says a series of troughs of low pressure with associated clouds and showers is expected to affect the country this week.

According to the weather office, occasional showers and thunderstorms are expected, especially over the Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Korolevu, Sigatoka, Nadi, Lautoka, Tavua, Ba, Rakiraki, Nadroga, Navosa, the Northern Division, and Kadavu.

The Fiji Met Service says thunderstorm activity and heavy rainfall are also anticipated, which may lead to flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.