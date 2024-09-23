Plan targets disaster risk reduction

[File Photo]

Fiji’s early warning systems require urgent upgrades due to limited monitoring capacity, poorly positioned tsunami tide gauges and delays in issuing alerts during emergencies.

In response, the government is prioritizing disaster risk reduction efforts as part of its National Development Plan 2025-2029 and Vision 2050.

The plan highlights critical gaps in early warning systems, broadband connectivity and international funding for disaster management.

To build more effective systems, the government emphasizes the need for better access to open data, shared platforms and partnerships with advanced technology providers.

A key focus is improving broadband connectivity to combat misinformation during disasters and ensure rapid, accurate communication across the islands.