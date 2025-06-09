National Women’s symposium set for March

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways is urging women farmers to be part of the National Women in Agriculture Symposium from March 8 to 11.

The applications portal for the Women in Primary Farming Awards was also launched today.

Minister Tomasi Tunabuna, while launching the event today, highlighted that women should also be recognized for their contributions to economic growth.

Article continues after advertisement

The symposium will be quite different from the past three years, where only agricultural farmers were involved.

This will be the first year that farmers in aquaculture, forestry, and sugar farming will also be included in the symposium.

“Here in Fiji, women are the backbone of our rural communities. From cultivating our durable marijuana to food crops, to managing fisheries and agroforestry plots, women contribute daily to our national food supply, efficiency, and economic development.”

Tunabuna adds that the symposium aligns directly with the coalition government’s Women’s Economic Empowerment National Action Plan and the policy on gender in agriculture.

He further adds that the framework ensures all women have equal opportunities at every step of the agricultural value chain.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.