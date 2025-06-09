Namosi makes strong submissions on Mining Act Review

Traditional landowners from Namosi are calling for stronger environmental protections and greater landowner rights as part of the review of the Mining Act 1965.

Namosi District representative Iowane Esava while presenting the Namosi Landowners Association – “Lomani Au Maroroi Au’s submission during the Review of the Mining Act 1965 consultation in Namosi village highlights concerns about how mining projects are assessed and how local communities are consulted.

Esava says the environmental studies for mining projects must cover the full impact of any development, not just the immediate project area.

He says another recommendation is transparency and accountability.

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“The Minerals Exploration and Exploitation Bill, does not adequately address the rights of landowning units, LOUs, to object to the SPL license condition be made available to LOUs in a form that is easily understandable and accessible, such as a publicly available database or online patrol.”

Esava says the submission also recommends that future mining legislation require a comprehensive Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, or ESIA, to examine both environmental and social effects including indirect and cumulative impacts on communities, rivers, forests, and livelihoods.

They also propose that these assessments be conducted independently, funded through a trust fund, to ensure the studies remain impartial.

The consultations will continue in the Western Division on Monday.

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