Nalumisa launches trial SOP initiative

A new initiative to streamline Standard Operating Procedures for the Department of Town and Country Planning was launched in Savusavu yesterday.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the initiative, which will be trialed at the Savusavu, Lautoka, and Suva municipal councils for the next three months, will ensure ease of doing business.

Nalumisa says the SOPs include a new digital tracking system for building applications that are lodged with the municipal councils and could be followed up with the DTCP for timeline adherence.

The Minister adds that with this, the department’s operating manual and checklist were also launched, which offer applicants a step-by-step roadmap through the entire application process.