Naivalurua criticizes reduced funding for FCS

The reduction in capital allocation for the Fiji Corrections Services is disappointing, says Opposition Member of Parliament Ioane Naivalurua.

While contributing to the budget debate, Naivalurua says the corrections are where much of the underlying drug crisis ends up.

He has questioned the government about whether its efforts match the drug crisis.

Article continues after advertisement

Naivalurua says the battle against drugs requires a vigorous and immediate response, not a bureaucratic one.

He adds that the actions taken must be proactive and precise.

“I suggest the establishment of a joint select committee for the parliamentary oversights to review and assess the strategy’s implementation and progress.”

Naivalurua has commended the budget allocation for the Fiji Police Force; however, he believes that the police reset should not be dependent on external leadership, as we have capable and competent leaders within the Fiji Police Force.

He adds that while they value close and keen cooperation with the Australian partners, the days of dependency are long gone, and we must learn to build our own capability and integrity with confidence.

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua while responding to Naivalurua confirmed that the new Police Commissioner will be a Fijian.

Tikoduadua says the mentor is just going to help the Commissioner and give proper advice when the time is right.