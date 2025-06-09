Naivalarua urges whole-of-nation security approach

File Photo

Security in Fiji can no longer be viewed as the sole duty of the Fiji Police Force but must involve every Fijian and every institution says Minister for Policing Iowane Naivalarua.

He says the future of community policing in Fiji must be rooted in national unity, cultural identity and shared responsibility.

Naivalarua says the National Security Strategy 2025–2029 clearly calls for a whole-of-government and whole-of-nation partnership, integrating civil society, the private sector, academia, faith-based institutions and communities into the broader security framework.

He says modern threats such as drugs, cybercrime, transnational crime and digital harm require an equally modern approach that strengthens national security consciousness and empowers communities.

“When national consciousness is strong, human security becomes possible. When human security is protected, national security becomes sustainable. When both align, Fiji creates a sphere of peace. Community policing must, therefore, awaken civic responsibility, not just enforce the law.”

He says community policing must encourage civic responsibility and support development needs, particularly in regions where illegal drug economies have taken root due to limited livelihoods.

Crime takes root where livelihoods are limited, connectivity is weak, markets are distant, and youth lack opportunity. This reality is visible in Kadavu, parts of Vanua Levu, some maritime islands, and other areas where marijuana farming has become an economic fallback.

Opposition MP Vijay Nath welcomed the principle of shared responsibility in policing but questioned whether the reality on the ground reflects the government’s vision.

While supporting community participation in crime prevention, we must also ensure that community policing does not become a tool of

fear or politically targeting. There must be a clear training standard, proper legal boundaries, independent complaint and oversight mechanism to protect both, citizens and volunteers.

The Ministry is proposing four new Police Maritime Forward Bases and patrol boats located in Lakeba, Levuka, Savusavu and Denarau to strengthen security in Fiji’s vast maritime zones.

