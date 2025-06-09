Nadi trio released after cash linked to crime found

The Criminal Investigation Department’s Anti-Money Laundering team has taken over the case in Nadi. It involves three individuals arrested over alleged proceeds of crime.

Police confirmed the three have been cautioned and released while investigations continue.

The arrests occurred on New Year’s Eve afternoon after officers stopped a vehicle for a seatbelt offence. Police say the driver’s license and the occupants’ suspicious behavior prompted further checks.

During a search, more than $9,000 was allegedly found on one individual and over $500 on another.

Police add that inquiries are ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the case.

