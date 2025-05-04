Nadi Airport upgrade progresses well

Significant progress is underway on the Nadi International Airport upgrade to enhance service quality in preparation for anticipated tourism growth.

The government is confident that Fiji Airports, guided by the Non-International Airport Master Plan, will improve service quality and provide an excellent experience for visitors.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Viliame Gavoka, announced that construction is underway on the early works contract for the departure lounge, which will allow the Fiji Airways lounge to double in size later this year.

Gavoka stated that this project will also enhance transit passenger flow and support the future installation of smart gates, also known as e-gates, for both arriving and departing travelers.

“Smart gates, improved self-check-in systems, and automated bag drops will be upgraded and expanded to improve passenger flow through the terminal. These upgrades are planned for this year, in cooperation with the Department of Immigration, through an initial trial deployment that will allow for seamless implementation in January 2026.”

However, Independent Member of Parliament Rinesh Sharma has questioned the Minister on the airport’s capacity to accommodate the growing number of visitors.

“The motion to review Fiji Airports’ 2021 annual report places emphasis on Fiji’s strategic location as an entry and transit hub for passengers. So, after all these efforts, can the Minister agree or disagree that Fiji is experiencing a boom in transit visitors, and whether our current airport lounge area can handle the increasing capacity.”

Gavoka emphasized that these projects aim to improve the experience for transit passengers by upgrading both infrastructure and accommodation services.

He added that future works will include terminal expansion, airside infrastructure development, and improvements to support services, ensuring the airport maintains its world-class status and meets Fiji’s growing connectivity and tourism needs.

