Murder charges consolidated, Nand told to submit alibi notice

A man facing a new murder charge while serving a life sentence has been ordered by the Suva High Court to file an alibi notice in connection with the alleged killing of Nadi resident Afroz Khan.

Edward Nand, who is already serving a life sentence for another crime, denied his involvement in the murder of Khan, claiming he was not at the scene of the crime when the alleged incident occurred between November 27th and December 2nd last year.

The prosecution alleges that Nand, along with his co-accused, Semi Naisevunivai and Viliame Vulawalu, brutally attacked Khan with a wheel spanner and then drowned him in the Waisere River in Tailevu.

Semi Naisevunivai and Viliame Vulawalu

Khan was reportedly kidnapped in November 2024 and his body was discovered a few days later in the river.

During proceedings at the Suva High Court, the three accused appeared for the consolidation of their charges, as the state filed amended information in relation to the case.

The state alleges that the trio kidnapped Khan, held him in a vehicle, and then disposed of his body in the river.

Legal Aid lawyer representing Naisevunivai and Vulawalu did not object to the consolidation of the charges, and the case proceeded with Nand informing the court that he will represent himself.

He explained that he had been unable to contact his private counsel.

However, High Court Judge Justice Pita Bulamainivalu advised Nand about the legal complexities of the case and urged him to secure legal representation.

Justice Bulamainivalu said that Nand needs to understand the details of the charges.

The case has been adjourned to April 25th.

