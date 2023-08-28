Multi-million dollars grant to build Medical Simulation Centre

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji National University’s College of Medicine, Nursing, and Health Science is set to embark on a transformative journey in the medical field where students will be able to learn in a state-of-the-art Medical Simulation Center.

This was after the Korea International Cooperation Agency approved a multi-million-dollar grant to build the Medical Simulation Center at the University’s Pasifika Campus in Suva.

FNU Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says the partnership will strengthen the development, training, and retention of the health workforce in Fiji.

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services – Fiji/ Facebook]

Ministry of Health and Medical Services Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says the grant will enhance the clinical competency of undergraduate and postgraduate students using standard and virtual platforms and improve health professional education and research capacity.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Fiji, Young Kyu Park, says the project will mark a significant moment of bilateral cooperation between the two countries by greatly enhancing the capacity of health professionals in Fiji.

He says strengthening the healthcare system is one of three key priorities of the Korean government’s development cooperation with Fiji.