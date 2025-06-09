Multi-million-dollar teachers’ village opens in Lautoka

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Fijian Teachers Association Cooperative Thrift Limited has launched a new multi-million-dollar housing project in Natabua, Lautoka.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka officially opened the Uluinatabua Teachers Village, highlighting that it is the first of several planned projects and additional developments are already underway in Nausori, Navuso, and Serua.

Rabuka stated that the project is connected to the government’s iTaukei Empowerment Framework, which was created to strengthen indigenous businesses.

“This project is a testament to what we can achieve when we combine vision with action and when we practice our own Solosolewaki of working together in unity for the benefit of all.”



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Rabuka says that such innovations are stepping stones for a better future.

The Prime Minister described Uluinatabua Teachers Village as “a beacon of what lies ahead”—a foundation for similar developments that will improve housing, food security, resilience, and livelihoods across Fiji.

The Chair of the Fijian Teachers Association Cooperative Thrift, Iosefo Volau, says that the project has a budget of about 1.8 million to complete the Uluinatabua Board Teachers’ Village.

“Finally made a decision to revisit the idea in 2001, giving birth to the first Teachers’ Village that we are witnessing today. The main reason for revisiting the Teachers’ Village concept is the fact that, because of the skyrocketing prices of land and houses in urban areas, relative to the teachers’ low salaries.”

The FTACTL says that their approach emphasizes converting their resources into valuable income-generating ventures while preserving the environment and cultural integrity.

