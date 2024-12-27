MSAF tightens vessel oversight

[File Photo]

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji has reaffirmed its commitment in ensuring the reliability of vessels operating in waters around the country.

Chief Executive, Joeli Cawaki acknowledges the increase in number of incidents involving vessels, and emphasizes the need for stringent check by authorities.

Cawaki says central to the approach is thorough check on all aspects of a vessel; from the function of its engine even to the performance of its crews.

Article continues after advertisement

“I say seaworthy, from the boat to the stern and from the mast to the keel, in all aspects of the vessel, the engine, the pumps, the generators, whatever that needs to be working, it’s working in order, working right. And likewise for the crew, the captain has the right qualification right down to the last man, last crew on board.”

Cawaki says MSAF has strengthened its collaboration with shipyards, including dry and floating docks, with the formation of a committee to streamline the maintenance of vessels.

“Our inspection will include, once the ship owner wants for his ships to go for maintenance or servicing or repairs, he has to go to the dock, he has to come up with a work plan by his engineers. The ship engineers, but also the shore engineers. They have to come up with a work plan. And then once the vessel goes up to the dock, our MSAF will do our survey.”

MSAF has established a standard for maritime, with the implementation of these measures, which guarantees that all seafarers navigate safely and securely in our seas.