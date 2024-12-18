MSAF boss warns against overcrowding

Passengers on a ferry scheduled to travel from Natovi to Nabouwalu at 4 am are still at the jetty as this report is filed.

A passenger who spoke to FBC News on the condition of anonymity said another vessel that was scheduled to depart Natovi at 11 pm last night, was also berthed at the jetty due to an alleged mechanical issue.

He said the ship crew ordered them to gather on the lower deck for a head count as the vessel appeared to be overcrowded.

When contacted this hour, Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji chief executive officer Joeli Cawaki said he was aware of the issue and his officers were stationed at every jetty conducting head counts on every ferry.

“We have stopped passengers from traveling because companies are taking advantage of the surge in travelers and overbooking,” he said.

“Our message to the shipping companies is not to overbook because MSAF will do headcounts and ensure the right and a safe number of passengers are on board a vessel before it departs.

“We are doing this in the best interest of the traveling public.

“We base the number of passengers on the number of life jackets and life-saving equipment that is on any vessel.

“What we don’t want is a situation where, for some unforeseen reason, a vessel goes down and there are not enough safety equipment on board for every passenger and crew member.”

Cawaki said people were stopped from boarding a vessel to Lau this week, and he expects others to be turned away due to overcrowding.

“We are very vigilant in this area and will not be taking any chances.”