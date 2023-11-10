MP’s wallets under scrutiny

The Emoluments Committee, led by Chairperson Lynda Tabua is actively reviewing the salaries, allowances and benefits for Members of Parliament, the President and the Speaker.

This is outlined in the Parliamentary Remunerations Act 2014.

According to a statement released by the Fiji Parliament this afternoon, the committee is addressing the Parliamentary Retirement Allowances Act 1989 and is set to report back to Parliament during a subsequent session.

The committee, comprised of Government MPs Ro Filipe Tuisawau and Aseri Radrodro, along with Opposition MPs Alvick Maharaj and Mosese Bulitavu will finalize its recommendations and report for parliamentary consideration.

Members of Parliament will have the opportunity to review the report before a motion is presented during a later sitting week, initiating parliamentary debate and a subsequent vote.

It has also been emphasized that current provisions under the Parliamentary Remunerations Act 2014 and Parliamentary Retirement Allowances Act 1989 remain in effect until the committee’s recommendations are adopted.