MPs highlight their views on the GCC reinstatement

The recent passing of the Itaukei Affairs Amendment Bill in parliament, aimed at reinstating the Great Council of Chiefs (GCC), has elicited various perspectives from key figures in the political landscape.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka expressed satisfaction with being part of the deliberations as the coalition government worked to pass the bill.

He urged members of parliament to prioritize the nation’s interests over partisan lines during the voting process.

Article continues after advertisement

“I hope, Mr. Speaker, Sir, that we will not vote on partisan lines today and that we will vote in the interest of the nation.”

Opposition MP Viliame Naupoto voiced opposition, suggesting that the GCC could continue to face politicization.

Naupoto highlighted that even past decisions of the GCC faced criticism on social media, indicating the challenges the reinstated institution might encounter.

“It cannot shield itself from it. The GCC will face its fair share of criticism; even in their last meeting, the decision to remunerate Turaga ni Yavusa $200 per month was heavily criticized on social media.”

Opposition MP Mosese Bulitavu emphasized the need for a thorough examination of the bill before passage, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the apolitical nature of the GCC.

“The new GCC or the future GCC that has been put in his statement needs to be apolitical; it should not be mixed with politics, and that was admitted by the Honorable Minister for Itaukei Affairs.”

The iTaukei Affairs (Amendment) Bill 2023 introduces changes to the Act, incorporating provisions for establishing the GCC within the Act.

It also mandates that the iTaukei Affairs Board refer questions regarding the iTaukei people, submitted by the Minister, to the Council.

The reinstatement of the GCC is viewed as a significant step in recognizing the historical and cultural importance of the institution in Fiji.