MP forced to pay $500 for son's medicine

Colonial War Memorial Hospital

Opposition Parliamentarian Premila Kumar labelled what her colleague Aliki Bia went through at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital recently as “a heart-wrenching picture of reality that many Fijian families go through.”

During a debate on the Health Ministry’s consolidated 2016-2021 Annual Reports in the House this week, she said Bia had to spend $500 on urgent medicine for his son because the hospital did not have the medication he needed.

“A father, overwhelmed with fear and helplessness, watched his critically ill son clinging to life in the ICU,” Kumar said.

“It is a Sunday, a day when hope should flourish, but instead this father is forced to spend $500 on urgent medicine because the hospital shelves are empty.

“Imagine the anguish of that father as he walks into a pharmacy knowing every dollar spent is a desperate bid to save his child, but the pain does not end there.

“Nurses driven by desperation by the lack of resources pleaded with him to share the life-saving medicine with other patients of other families who simply cannot afford them.

“And if you are wondering who this father is, let me tell you that this father is no one else but honourable Aliki Bia.

“He shared his story with me, and I was deeply touched by the pain and suffering he went through, and his child is still in ICU.

“This is not just a story of one family, it is a stark and devastating reflection of this Government that has failed its people.”

During his contribution to the debate, Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad labelled comments made by Kumar as “hypocrisy”.

Prof Prasad said when they were in the Opposition they had twice called an inquiry into the health system but were shot down both times.

However, he said the Coalition was moving ahead with reforms and plans to ensure the health sector would be revitalised.