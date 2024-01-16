More can be accomplished says Saukuru

Minister Jese Saukuru

The Ministry of Youth and Sports will prioritize training for young people this year.

Minister Jese Saukuru asserts that there are numerous opportunities for the youth, and his ministry will focus on tapping into these areas.

One specific area of emphasis is sports, which he believes offers significant benefits for many young individuals.

Article continues after advertisement

Saukuru acknowledges that 2023 was a successful year for the Ministry; however, he also recognizes that there is still more that can be accomplished.