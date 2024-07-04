More arrested over alleged drug possession

Two men have been taken in custody after they were allegedly found in possession of illicit drugs along Mead Road yesterday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations Livai Driu says a man called into the Samabula Police Station early yesterday morning and provided information regarding the two men.

ACP Driu says a police officer accompanied the individual to Mead Road, whereby backup was called, and with the help of two other police officers, the two men in their 20s were arrested and taken into custody.

ACP Driu says the substances believed to be methamphetamine were seized and sent for analysis.

He has commended the individual for coming forward with the information, as every seizure and arrest is contributing to the overall efforts of reducing the supply and harm of illicit drugs.

Meanwhile, in other drug-related operations, the Cakau Operations team uprooted plants believed to be marijuana from Tacilevu in Cakaudrove yesterday morning.

ACP Driu says two men in their 20s were also arrested in Labasa Town for cases of unlawful possession of illicit drugs namely marijuana.

In the Western Division, arrests were made in Ba, Sigatoka, Lautoka, Nadi and Namaka.

He says police also seized cash believed to be from proceeds of crime.