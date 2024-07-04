News

More arrested over alleged drug possession

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 4, 2024 2:34 pm

Two men have been taken in custody after they were allegedly found in possession of illicit drugs along Mead Road yesterday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations Livai Driu says a man called into the Samabula Police Station early yesterday morning and provided information regarding the two men.

ACP Driu says a police officer accompanied the individual to Mead Road, whereby backup was called, and with the help of two other police officers, the two men in their 20s were arrested and taken into custody.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Driu says the substances believed to be methamphetamine were seized and sent for analysis.

He has commended the individual for coming forward with the information, as every seizure and arrest is contributing to the overall efforts of reducing the supply and harm of illicit drugs.

Meanwhile, in other drug-related operations, the Cakau Operations team uprooted plants believed to be marijuana from Tacilevu in Cakaudrove yesterday morning.

ACP Driu says two men in their 20s were also arrested in Labasa Town for cases of unlawful possession of illicit drugs namely marijuana.

In the Western Division, arrests were made in Ba, Sigatoka, Lautoka, Nadi and Namaka.

He says police also seized cash believed to be from proceeds of crime.

Fiji and Korea to explore enhanced cooperation

More arrested over alleged drug possession

Kamikamica seeks unity with Opposition

Rabuku responds to AG

DPM highlights commitment to media freedom

Worrisome suicide trend prompts service enhancement

Three charged with murder in June

Gavoka emphasizes urgency of tourism sector investment

Fijian students to benefit from new Ph.D. funding partnership

Tourism Industry stronger than ever

Fiji’s ‘safe’ mid-term budget won’t upset the apple cart

Hurricane Beryl strikes Jamaica as death toll creeps up, destruction widespread

Naisewa to lead Fijiana against Wallaroos

Biden rejects growing pressure to abandon his campaign, vows to stay 'to the end'

Senior players bring positive energy says Byrne

Junior Bula Boys ready for Tahiti showdown

Alcaraz, Sinner advance at Wimbledon but Ruud shown the door

CONMEBOL admits referee mistake over penalty on Vinicius at Copa America

Forging strategic partnerships critical for MoH

Safety concerns a priority for SCC

Kamala Harris top choice to replace Joe Biden if he steps aside, sources say

Fuli names squad to Olympics

Israel strikes Gaza, warns Hezbollah in Lebanon

Pacific Polytech making significant impact says DPM

Minister inspects $35m water project

Bari aims to make her brothers proud at Paris Olympics

It was hard to choose the squad: Rodu

Lal call for enhanced work ethics and competencies to boost productivity

Minister urges shift in focus to major culprits

Byrne announce lineup for Georgia clash

Oceania Hospitals focus on enhancing services

Umpire rescues Medvedev after Russian forgets score

Rotary Club and FBC partner to support mental health services

James signs two-year deal to stick with Lakers

Security guard sentenced for raping niece

FCLC hosts training to boost agribusiness development

Leung tells Rabuku to step down

At least 121 people, mostly women, killed in stampede at India's Hathras

BTS member Jin expected to take part in Paris Olympics as a torchbearer from South Korea

Acting DPP Rabuku must resign: FLS

Fijiana excited for Wallaroos clash

WAF corporatization to resolve infrastructure issues

Deadly Hurricane Beryl churns toward Jamaica, causes 'immense destruction'

Man found dead in Sigatoka

Will Smith debuts fiery new song at BET Awards

Stripper sues Florida over new age restrictions for workers at adult entertainment businesses

Committee calls for increased manpower

Nasova, Toma and Ravia joins Nadroga FC

Traditional landowners seek government support

Nawaqanitawase, Toole named in Australia men's Olympics 7s squad

Sun insurance offers 7m shares

Appeals court rejects Broadway producer’s antitrust claim against actors’ and stage managers’ union

Costa Rica beat Paraguay but exit Copa America as Colombia, Brazil advance

US Supreme Court rejects teen sex abuse victim's bid to revive Snapchat lawsuit

Fiji and Japan forge stronger defence relations

FTUC responds to claims by FLP

Britain's Draper seizes spotlight after Murray misery

Symposium focuses on healthcare innovation

TLTB launches new website

Burton's 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' to open Venice film festival

Trump hush money sentencing delayed to September, weeks before US election

'Lost' paved the way for a TV revolution

Two teens amongst those charged with sexual offences

In Mexico, 19 bodies found in truck as violence spreads in southern state

Byrne hopes for improved performance

Ministry to focus on primary care and infrastructure

England ready to battle Baby Flying Fijians

'Lady Daya' approved to sail in Fiji waters

obert Towne, 'Chinatown' screenwriter, dies at 89

Proposed dividend tax to ensure equity: Apted

Kumar’s trial will continue next month

Confidence key for Junior Bula Boys

High returnees for Castaway Island

La Nina threatens Latin America with hurricanes and droughts, experts say

Bronny James says he can deal with pressure of playing with dad LeBron

Defending champion Vondrousova in shock first-round exit

Rabuka calls for confidence in iTaukei businesses

Despicable Me 4' serves up more tired Gru-el.

More than 100 killed in crush at India religious event

Two face court for allegedly scamming taxi driver

Police look for missing teen

Canadian court allows police to clear pro-Palestinian campus encampment

Jamie Foxx reveals health crisis, 'gone for 20 days'

Kenya police clash with protesters as tax bill unrest continues

Police seize methamphetamine and marijuana in multiple raids

Two reports filed over Nadi bus stand fight

Byrne praises team's spirit ahead of Georgia clash

Fiji’s business environment gains confidence: Tonawai

Civil servant's productivity highlighted during talanoa session

We can beat them: Rauluni

Tirau eyes victory over New Zealand

Thousands flee as Israel bomb southern Gaza

Professor Naidu criticizes increased budget for RFMF

Djokovic advances to Wimbledon round two

PM calls for provincial income-generating initiatives

Rabuka seeks regional support for 'Ocean of Peace' declaration

Gakpo, Malen lead dutch to Euro quarters

Nata takes helm as TLTB CEO

Award-winning academics to attend 2024 PMC

Pressure mounts for Junior Bula Boys

FCS highlights gaps in Fiji's drug strategy

Australia police arrests teenage boy after stabbing at Sydney university

Goundar Shipping boss apologizes for poor services

We can continue as strong opposition: Usamate

Virat Kohli’s World Cup win post surpasses Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding photos as most-liked

NDP is a collective responsibility says PM

Touch Rugby presents i-tatau

Climate challenges tackled innovatively

Hall joins Auckland FC

Nabouwalu youth lead project to protect river and marine life

New Delhi's domestic airport terminal likely to be shut for a few weeks, sources say

Kobanalagi to follow in brothers footsteps

Atlee Kumar in talks with Kamal Haasan for his next starring Salman Khan

Uruguay, Panama into Copa America quarters, hosts US knocked out

Vanawalu urges unified action against drug abuse

FRCS empowers MSME reps with tax training

Eddie Murphy's 'every man' hero returns in 'Beverly Hills Cop' sequel

Speaker approves repatriation of late Sukanaivalu’s remains

Tearful Ronaldo a frustrated great battling with Father Time

Detention of Imran Khan violates international law, UN working group says

Salman Khan, Prateik Babbar face-off in plane sequence

Fijiana XV set to face Wallaroos this weekend

Hunter Biden sues Fox News over 'mock trial' miniseries

Hurricane Beryl 'extremely dangerous' as it gains strength in Caribbean

Rabuka apologizes for development funds delay

Tikoduadua calls for continued global partnerships

Haider to determine Ratu's boxing journey

Faith-based initiatives target social issues

Kiran calls for enhanced mental health support

Castaway Resort focuses on investment

Britain's Ian McKellen will not return to role after stage fall

This was the game of my life, says Portugal keeper Costa

Alcaraz opens title defence with battling win over Lajal

Google to require disclosures for altered election ads

Bus operators commend school transport assistance

Rival French parties seek to build anti-far right front

Portugal advances to Euro quarters with shootout victory

Naezy reveals being in jail for a year amid Gully Boy filming; says, “No one knew where I was"

Kuruleca suggests charging school fees

Tourism Fiji celebrates four million website visits

Alleged burglar face court

Coe meets Zelenskiy and promises more support for Ukraine

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders to release in theaters on September 13, 2024

US Supreme Court: Trump immune for official acts

New bonding rules fair to taxpayers says DPM

Baby Flying Fijians prepare for next challenge

Overseas opportunities will benefit footballers: Krishna

Partnership to help reduce surgical backlog

Raducanu brings cheer at Wimbledon opener

Landowners accuse Fiji Pine Ltd and TLTB

Rockets fired into Israel, tanks advance in Gaza

Municipal councils implement strategies to tackle waste issues

Brazil and red-hot Colombia brace for heated Copa clash

RBF reports stable outlook for inflation and foreign reserves

FCEF targets enhanced business environment

Financial Services Ombudsman to be established

Late own goal gives France 1-0 win over Belgium

Outsourcing sector shines at Global Trade event

Mechanical Services new warehouse to create jobs

We will continue to work: Usamate

Ramaphosa announces cabinet that includes ex-opposition leader

Tom and Robin agelessly reunite onscreen for ‘Here’

Beryl, earliest Category 4 hurricane on record

Unity key for Kolinisau

FijiFirst deregistered

Child wellbeing center to help rehabilitate children

Fiji FA receives six ITCs

Measures designed to take country forward: Prasad

Biles soars to victory at US trials to secure spot at third Games

West cane farmers supported under new program

NBA sets salary cap at $140.588 million for 2024-25 season

Radio Broadcasts in Vuda: A Glimpse into the Past

Australia doubles foreign student visa fee in migration crackdown

Colgate-Palmolive partners with MoH to advance oral health

‘A Family Affair’ unites Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron

Ecuador reach Copa quarters, Mexico out after 0-0 draw

We wish them well: Shameem

FCS officers to face disciplinary action

Venezuela seal top spot in Copa Group B with win over Jamaica

'Inside Out 2' hits $1 billion at global box office

RFNS Puamau towed to Ogea

Euro rises after France far-right win first round vote

Mocci appointed World Bank Group Country Manager for Fiji

Minister explains funding for restored FNPF pensions

Major civil service review with Australian collaboration

No decision yet on Rabuku’s future

FMF is new sponsor for IDC

Australia home prices keep climbing on tight supply

FBC begins 70th anniversary celebrations

Civil service week incorporated with SMEs

How an 80-year-old Judy Garland song became a Pride anthem

Budget will increase consumer spending power

Will Smith debuts new song at BET Awards

McLaughlin-Levrone breaks 400m hurdles world record

Spain see off brave Georgia to set-up Germany quarter-final

Diversification key to sustained economic growth

Trump targets anti-immigration drive on murdered Women, Girls

Man dies in road accident

Father sentenced to 16 years for raping daughter

Two front court for mobile money scams