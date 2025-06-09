Monasavu millions still missing

[File Photo]

Landowners of Monasavu in Naitasiri are still demanding answers, nearly two decades after a court ruling awarded those millions in compensation.

They say children listed in the 2005 case were promised full payouts at 18, but when they came of age last year, no money was given.

The High Court had ordered the then Fiji Electricity Authority to pay over $50 million.

Aisea Burelevu [File Photo]

Landowner Aisea Burelevu claims the landowners’ lawyer, Isireli Fa, took $5 million upfront, and now landowners say what’s left hasn’t been shared fairly, and some are getting just a few dollars every six months.



Isireli Fa [File Photo]

Burelevu says if each child was owed $22.50 a year for 18 years, they should have received just over $800.

But landowners say those who turned 18 last year got nothing.

“When we sought answers, we were directed from the Far Office to the Fiji Public Trustees, only to find no records of the payments there either.”

Naqa says others who aren’t even landowners have received thousands, while rightful landowners are still struggling to survive.

“The remainder was scheduled to be paid every six months over a 99-year period, but the payments have been alarmingly low. For example, members of the Mataqali Vatuba, owning 2,457 hectares, reportedly receive only about $34.08 per payment cycle, which, after fees and VAT deductions, leaves them with roughly $22.58 every six months.”

The law firm handling the payout has refused to speak on camera.

They say the case was closed and all information was given to the landowners.

But no answers have been offered on the missing money.

This case has raised deeper concerns about how landowner funds are managed. Monasavu landowners say there’s no transparency, no fairness, and little respect for their rights.

