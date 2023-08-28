MLTC an option for youths

Principal Deaconess Meresiana Kuricava

In the move to strengthen the Methodist church education department program, church members, in particular youths, have been urged to take up training programs offered at the Methodist Lay Training College.

Principal Deaconess Meresiana Kuricava says the school is under the Methodist denomination and is always open to those who are interested in furthering their biblical knowledge and practices.

She says that it’s also interesting to see men taking up what is known to be a mostly female profession, which is teaching early childhood, which is also offered at the school.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have mostly female students, and I am so glad to say at least we have one male student with us, and he has taken a big step to be together with the female students.”

Deaconess Kuricava add as a woman in leadership, there are always challenges, but with great support and the right state of mind from fellow church ministers, more has been achieved for the school.



[Reverend Savenaca Vuetanavanua]

Meanwhile, Reverend Savenaca Vuetanavanua has been appointed as the new Principal of the Davuilevu Theological College.

The Methodist Church conference continues today.