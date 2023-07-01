Mixed reactions from Opposition members

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu, Opposition Member Faiyaz Koya, Former Minister for Lands and Opposition MP Jone Usamate, Former Army Commander and Opposition MP Viliame Naupoto

There were mixed reactions from the Members of Opposition regarding the 2023-2024 National Budget.

After over a decade of ruling, the now opposition did not sound too optimistic without giving much about the reasons.

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu says the budget was foreseeable.

“To me, it was predictable because we have been given a lot of messages building up to the budget from the Honorable Prime Minister from the Fiscal Review Committee. I can only comment further once I have the budget books so that I can have the details.”

Opposition Member Faiyaz Koya says the budget is not very positive.

“For Fiji to get back to the safe space, the economy needs to grow and I don’t think there are any incentives that are being put into the budget with respect to that.”

Former Minister for Lands and Opposition MP Jone Usamate says he doesn’t see anything new in the budget.

“Well I think it’s more of the same, I don’t think there is too much deviation from what the FijiFirst government was trying to do.”

Former Army Commander and Opposition MP Viliame Naupoto says it’s too early to comment

“I cannot comment on it, I was not in the last government, maybe it will be easier for those that were in government that time.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the 2023-2024 Budget is a possible one.

“We’ve work through it, we’ve sort of projected the activities required and their allocations and we can manage, it will work.

The Opposition Members have now until the 9th of this month to scrutinize the budget as they will debate on it on the 10th of July before its passed in parliament.