Miss Fiji title goes to Dr. Ravuisiro

Dr. Peggy Ravuisiro has been crowned Miss Fiji.

The win marks a proud and emotional moment after a journey shaped by perseverance and determination.

Speaking after her victory, Dr. Ravuisiro said the crown was more than a title.

She said it was a platform to strengthen family communication and unity.

She said her journey reflects resilience and a commitment to addressing social issues.

“We work together and make sure to show our veilomani to each other.”

Dr. Ravuisiro encouraged young people to face challenges with courage.

She urged them to avoid a victim mindset.

She said perseverance leads to growth and empowerment.

She said the win carries responsibility.

It is also a chance to inspire positive change.

Miss Nasinu Ailava Samuels was named first runner-up.

Ryelle Aisea placed second runner-up.

Shrdha Mala was third runner-up.

Miss Nausori Berenadeta Waqavanua finished fourth runner-up.

Dr. Ravuisiro will represent Fiji at the Miss South Pacific Pageant in Fiji next year.

