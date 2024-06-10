Ministry uses biotechnology to improve cattle breeds

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture continues to use embryo transfer technology in partnership with Australian reproductive technologies to improve Fiji’s dairy and beef industry.

Since 2018, Fiji has been successfully using this technology to produce three meat breeds and a dairy breed.

The Sigatoka research station conducted the seventh Embryo Transfer program last week using Wagyu and Droughtmaster embryos imported from Australia.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Managing Director of Australian Reproductive Technologies Simon Walton says the embryos transferred were produced in Australia under very strict biosecurity protocols to prevent the introduction of any disease into Fiji.



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]