Ministry unveils development initiatives and challenges

Head of Strategic Planning at the Ministry of Finance Kamal Krishnan Gounder has highlighted key development initiatives and challenges uncovered by the team.

In Muaivuso Village, Yavusa Navukavu’s creation of a proactive five-year development plan awaits government support.

Kalokalevu villagers stress the need for better school facilities, women’s empowerment and address concerns about illegal fishing.

In the Central Division, consultations call for enhanced support for MSMEs, crime reduction and revitalized education programs for inclusive growth.



During a meeting at Yavuna Village in the West, villagers raise issues of clean drinking water, rural electrification, connectivity and proper roads. Nawaka and Momi Village meetings focus on drainage concerns, with Momi residents seeking government aid for women’s economic empowerment, bridge upgrades, relocation, and seawall improvements.

Mulomulo Primary School in Nadi addresses stray animals and overloaded trucks.

Malolo Transmitter Junction meeting highlights drainage as a major issue urging government attention along with calls for regular bus services, improved roads, and enhanced services at Nadi Hospital, including X-rays.

The Ministry of Finance continues nationwide public consultations on the three-year, five-year and 20-year National Development Plan in the Western and Northern Divisions today.