Ministry seeks budget to renovate missions abroad

Foreign Affairs Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Lesikimacuata Korovaval [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

While Fiji owns buildings for four of its diplomatic missions abroad, however, these properties, including both chancery offices and staff residences, are now in a state of disrepair.

Foreign Affairs Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala revealed this while responding to questions by the Standing Committee on Public Accounts on the Review of the 2020, 2021 and 2022 Audit Reports on the General Administration Sector.

Dr Korovavala says the ministry is currently renting alternative accommodations for the diplomats in London while the properties are being renovated.

He says two diplomatic residences have been vacated due to their poor condition as during a physical inspection of the London mission earlier this year, it became clear that urgent renovations were required to restore the buildings to a functional state.

“We have four missions with properties. Unfortunately, over the years, this has been left in a state of disrepair. So there’s a huge commitment on the part of the ministry to renovate and upgrade this. This includes both the chanceries and the residences for diplomats.”

The Permanent Secretary further highlighted the challenges faced by other diplomatic missions, such as the one in Canberra, where the buildings contain asbestos.

He says similar issues exist with the residence of the High Commission in Wellington, which is listed under UNESCO heritage guidelines and requires upgrades to meet earthquake safety standards.

The PS adds that Fiji’s mission in Brussels also requires ongoing maintenance, and the ministry is requesting budget provisions to address these concerns.