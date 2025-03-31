Ministry pushes for cocoa and coffee industry revival

[Source: CDCM]

Reviving Fiji’s cocoa and coffee industries is a top priority for the Ministry of Agriculture.

They’re pushing for agro-processing to strengthen the sector and achieve local production.

Minister Vatimi Rayalu says this will significantly benefit the country’s agricultural production.

“We cannot continue to depend on primary producers. We have to go all the way up to processing. Otherwise, we will end up with the same old story. So, you will notice we already have a program that’s called commercial agriculture. That’s where we are pushing agro-processing. We are telling our agro-processors and even future, you know, potential investors, to come and process here.”

The ministry has started planting 300 acres of cocoa in Nasautoka, Wainibuka, which should be a great start for the market and production process.

“What we have now is we have markets, but we don’t have the produce. We have markets for cocoa; we have markets for coffee. Some people are here to buy coffee and cocoa, but we don’t have the cocoa.”

In the North, Cakaudrove and Taveuni are known for coffee, while Bua is known for cocoa and tea production, which the ministry is also exploring.

