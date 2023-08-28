Ministry profiles children on the streets

Assistant Minister Sashi Kiran

The Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection is currently profiling children who are living on the streets.

Assistant Minister Sashi Kiran says the initial information gathered indicates that the majority of these children are from broken families.

She says some have highlighted cases of neglect, and this has made them opt not to return home.

Article continues after advertisement

Kiran says the ministry has come up with a methodology and is working on rehabilitation programs.

“There are rehabilitation programs coming up, so we’re picking up the children and putting them through rehab. The Ministry of Youth has come forward. So some of the kids are going through skill development. Many of them are saying they do not want to go back to school.”

Kiran says for the young children on the streets, the ministry is trying to organize a bridging program and is talking to the Ministry of Education about it.

She adds that they want to ensure that they get absorbed in education.

The Assistant Minister says they are developing pathways with various government ministries and faith-based partnerships.