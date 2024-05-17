Ministry of Justice launches strategic plan

Chief Registrar for Judiciary Tomasi Bainivalu

The Ministry of Justice has marked a significant milestone by launching their Strategic Plan for 2024-2029.

At the event, Chief Registrar for Judiciary Tomasi Bainivalu emphasized that the strategic plan represented a shared commitment to enhancing services, prioritizing customer needs, and upholding societal pillars.

“It’s a declaration of our shared ambition and dedication to enhance the services, prioritize the needs of our greater customers, and uphold the pillars of our society.”

Article continues after advertisement

Bainivalu says this plan will enable the Ministry to track progress, identify areas of improvement, and allocate resources effectively for maximum impact.

He adds that the plan also fosters alignment and cohesion within the organization.

The launch of the strategic plan signals a proactive approach by the Ministry of Justice in charting a course towards enhanced service delivery and societal impact in Fiji.