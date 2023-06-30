Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry allocated $41.6m

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad has announced that the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry has been allocated a budget of $41.6 million.

He says that this will support the Ministry in aquaculture, shrimp farming, seaweed development programs, multi-species hatcheries, the construction of ice plants, and the supply of tilapia finger links to farmers in the western division.

“Mr. Speaker, sir, the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry is allocated $41.6 million dollars. This will support the Ministry in aquaculture, shrimp farming, seaweed development programs, multi-species hatcheries, the construction of ice plants, and the supply of tilapia finger links to farmers in the western division.”

Article continues after advertisement

He further added that a sum of $2.5 million is allocated for the reforestation of degraded forests with indigenous and other species.

“The funding allocated will be used to address challenges and ensure the survival of trees planted by undertaking extensive monitoring and enhancing quality seed collection, propagation, and planting protocols.”

He added that a sum of $2 million is allocated for REDD+ and the forest emissions reduction program.