Ministry leads discussion on Global 30×30 Initiative

Source: Ministry of Fisheries / Facebook

The Ministry of Fisheries has launched a two-day Data Working Group Workshop as part of Fiji’s commitment to the global “30 by 30” initiative.

The goal is to protect 30% of the Earth’s land and ocean by 2030.

The working group brings together experts to refine data supporting the conservation planning and decision-making necessary to meet this target.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister Alitia Bainivalu says the group will map marine areas requiring protection.



Source: Minister Alitia Bainivalu

“This Data Working Group is therefore critical. It is not simply a meeting forum; it is the technical engine that will ensure coherence across government. By bringing together expertise from fisheries, environment, planning, foreign affairs, industry, the scientific service providers and other key institutions.”

Bainivalu adds that the Ministry aims to reach a consensus that balances industry interests with biodiversity preservation and climate action.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.