Ministry briefs PSC Chair

[Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports FIJI/ Facebook]

Permanent Secretary of Youth and Sports, Meli Nacuva led a team from the Ministry of Youths and Sports to pay a visit to the Public Service Commission Chair Luke Rokovada.

The main purpose of the visit was to brief the PSC chair about the hosting of the senior official meeting and the Pacific Ministers Youth Meeting held in Fiji.

PSC Chairman Rokovada acknowledged the Ministry for their hard work and also recognized the challenges of hosting such large regional meetings.

He commended the ministry for their efforts in organization and execution of the two important events.