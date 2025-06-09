Ministry announces new appointments

The Ministry of Public Enterprises has announced new appointments to several Government Boards and Statutory Bodies.

Following a transparent selection process to identify qualified professionals, the Ministry confirmed these appointments to strengthen governance and strategic oversight within these entities.

Filimone Waqabaca has been appointed Chair of Investment Fiji, with Kamlesh Kumar joining the Board.

Vineeta Nand joins the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation, while Ritesh Singh joins Fiji Hardwood Corporation and Harminder Singh joins Food Processors Fiji.

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For Fiji Rice Limited, Jitendra Kumar, Dr. Nividita Chand, and Anil Prasad have been appointed as directors.

Supreena Naidu joins Yaqara Pastoral Company, while the Fiji Meat Industry Board welcomes Dr. Poasa Tabuaciri, Vishalni Kumaran, and Soro Toutou.

The Pacific Fishing Company Board will be strengthened by Rajjat Chaudhary and Ashley Singh.

For the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji, Kirti Sharma and Rajendra Dass have been appointed, while the Housing Authority Board now includes Ben Naidu and Asheesh Dayal.

Further appointments include Krishneel Ram, Xiaozhang Du, and Loi Turaga to the Public Rental Board. Lawrence Kumar has been appointed to the Land Transport Authority, and Viren Kapadia joins the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji.

The Ministry remains committed to high standards of corporate governance, ensuring these bodies operate effectively to support Fiji’s economic growth and national development.

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